Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Manchester City and Arsenal battle it out in the FA Community Shield on Monday, 7 August (AEST) LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+

The iconic Wembley Stadium will play host to a blockbuster encounter as English Premier League champions and FA Cup  winners, Manchester City, go face to face against Arsenal on Monday, 7 August.

Australian football fans will have the chance to witness another unforgettable clash as two of England’s heavyweight clubs go toe-to-toe as they gun for their first piece of silverware to start the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will be out for revenge after City pipped them to the Premier League title by just a matter of points. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men will look for a perfect start to their season as they look to continue their fairytale run which saw them secure the treble in 2022/23.

Manchester City completed a historic treble last season (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Based on recent meetings, it is the men from Manchester who hold the clear advantage over the Londoners.

You will have to go back to 2020 to find Arsenal's last win against City with Guardiola's men holding an eight game winning run over their opponents.

This upcoming match will act as the perfect taste tester for the upcoming Premier League season while it will be the first time that both sets of fans get the opportunity to see some new faces lining up for their side with two ex-Chelsea players lining up against one another with Kai Havertz for Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic for City.

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 0050 AEST, kick off 0100 on Monday, 7 August

Relive all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final

