Catch up with all the highlights from the latest round of the Emirates FA Cup. There were some massive clashes played out over last weekend with Manchester City and Arsenal facing off, Manchester United met Reading while Wrexham and Sheffield United played out a thriller.

Catch all the action below!

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Read: Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup