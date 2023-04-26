FA Cup

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals

There were two cracking ties last weekend as we look back on all the best moments from the 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals.

Only two teams are left standing in the Emirates FA Cup with Manchester City seeing off Sheffield United while it took penalties to separate Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watch the Semi Finals Highlights Show below

Watch: FA Cup Semi Finals Highlights

Plus, catch up with all the action from the FA Youth Cup Final with the full Arsenal vs West Ham United replay available to watch now on 10 Play!

FA Youth Cup Final: Arsenal vs West Ham United

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

FA Cup Semi Finals Preview
FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

