FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

Watch both Manchester clubs in the upcoming Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals. Watch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+

The Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup are almost upon us. Two mouthwatering clashes await as Manchester City host Sheffield United while Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the AMEX Stadium.

If all goes to plan, then we could be in for an absolute treat – a Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final.

Erling Haaland has been the go to man for City, his hat trick spearheaded his side to victory as they ran out 6-0 winners against Burnley in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, it was Bruno Fernandes who came up with the goods for United as he notched a brace in their 3-1 win over Fulham.

Catch Erling Haaland in action as we fast approach the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

