FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

The Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup are almost upon us. Two mouthwatering clashes await as Manchester City host Sheffield United while Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the AMEX Stadium.

If all goes to plan, then we could be in for an absolute treat – a Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final.

Erling Haaland has been the go to man for City, his hat trick spearheaded his side to victory as they ran out 6-0 winners against Burnley in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, it was Bruno Fernandes who came up with the goods for United as he notched a brace in their 3-1 win over Fulham.

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Quarter Finals

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals Draw

Catch all the action from the Emirates FA Cup live on Paramount+

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorenson