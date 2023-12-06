FA Cup Round 3 Preview

Round 3 Draw
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Watch LIVE
|TBC
|TBC
|Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|West Ham United v Bristol City
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Fulham v Rotherham United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Peterborough United v Leeds United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Millwall v Leicester City
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Watford v Chesterfield
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Sunderland v Newcastle United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Gillingham v Sheffield United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Swansea City v Morecambe
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Chelsea v Preston North End
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Coventry City v Oxford United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBC
|TBC
|Hull City v Birmingham City
|Third Round
|Watch on Paramount+
Key Matchups:
Arsenal v Liverpool
Current Premier League leaders, Arsenal FC, will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in this FA Cup blockbuster during the first weekend of 2024.
Both these clubs have had a strong start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with only one loss each by the start of December. The Gunners hold a slight edge over the Reds on the table as it stands.
Liverpool won the FA Cup trophy back in the 21-22 campaign and will be looking to replicate that success with a firm victory over the Gunners to book a place one step closer to cup glory.
On the contrary, Arsenal will be hoping to have a more successful run in 2024 than previous years. In the 22-23 campaign, they were knocked out in the 4th Round by Manchester City and in the campaign before, they lost to Nottingham Forest in the Third Round.
These two clubs hold a historic FA Cup feud. During the last FA Cup match where these two giants met, Arsenal came away with a 2-1 victory after goals from Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and Lukas Podolski.
However, the height of their rivalry came in the 2001 where they met in the FA Cup Final. Arsene Wenger's Arsenal super-team were in control for the entirety of the match. But their hard work was undone by the heroics of Liverpool's Michael Owen.
FA Cup Reload: Michael Owen 2001
Michael Owen Opens Up About The 2001 FA Cup Final
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Fans have had to wait 8 years since the last Tyne-Wear derby and almost 70 years since the last meeting of these two clubs in the FA Cup.
The Tyne-Wear derby is one of the most historic and hate-filled rivalries in world football. With the first meeting between the two clubs taking place more than 135 years ago, each encounter births new drama, controversy, and memories in the hearts of both club's fans.
Since their last meeting, Newcastle United have seen a surge in success under the new ownership of the Public Investment Fund, which led them to Champions League qualification last season. Manager, Eddie Howe, has done a brilliant job in transforming the side into a European powerhouse just in the short space of two years in charge.
On the other hand, Sunderland haven't fared so well in recent years. They were relegated twice over the course of 2 seasons (16-17, 17-18) and were playing in England's third tier, Football League One, for 4 seasons. In 2022, they were promoted to the Championship and have since been performing in the English Second Tier with Tony Mowbray as head coach. However, Tony Mowbray has now been sacked as manager of Sunderland with a replacement yet to be named (at time of writing).
There is no doubt both teams will come into this fixture with all guns blazing. There isn't just a place in the Fourth Round up for grabs in this match, but also North-East bragging rights for years to come.
Where to watch:
You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.
You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.
