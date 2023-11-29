FA Cup Round 2 Preview

FA Cup football is back. The Second Round of the Emirates FA Cup will be played across the UK as teams in lower English tiers battle it out for a place in the latter stages of the Cup. From 2nd-5th December, eight games will be live streamed on Paramount+.
Some of the teams that will be featured in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup include, EFL League One leaders - Bolton Wanderers, EFL League Two leaders -- Stockport County, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh side -- Wrexham AFC.
Find out how you can watch the FA Cup Second Round below:
|Date:
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Watch LIVE
|2 Dec
|0635-0845, kick off 0645
|York City vs Wigan Athletic
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|2 Dec
|2320-2530, kick off 2330
|Alfreton Town vs Walsall
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|3 Dec
|0150-0400, kick off 0200
|Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|3 Dec
|0200-0500
|Super Saturday
|Second Round
|Watch live and free on 10 Play
|4 Dec
|0020-0230, kick off 0030
|Eastleigh vs Reading
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|4 Dec
|0050-0300, kick off 0100
|Aldershot Town vs Stockport County
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|4 Dec
|0050-0300, kick off 0100
|Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|4 Dec
|0235-0445, kick off 0245
|Wrexham AFC vs Yeovil Town
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|5 Dec
|0635-0845, kick off 0645
|AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate
|Second Round
|Watch on Paramount+
You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.
A reminder, that you can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.