FA Cup Round 2 Preview

FA Cup football is back. The Second Round of the Emirates FA Cup will be played across the UK as teams in lower English tiers battle it out for a place in the latter stages of the Cup. From 2nd-5th December, eight games will be live streamed on Paramount+.

Some of the teams that will be featured in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup include, EFL League One leaders - Bolton Wanderers, EFL League Two leaders -- Stockport County, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh side -- Wrexham AFC.

Watch Interview: FA Cup Reload: Michael Owen as he looks back on the 2001 FA Cup Final.

Find out how you can watch the FA Cup Second Round below:

Date: Times (AEDT) Event Round Watch LIVE 2 Dec 0635-0845, kick off 0645 York City vs Wigan Athletic Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 2 Dec 2320-2530, kick off 2330 Alfreton Town vs Walsall Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 3 Dec 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 3 Dec 0200-0500 Super Saturday Second Round Watch live and free on 10 Play 4 Dec 0020-0230, kick off 0030 Eastleigh vs Reading Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 4 Dec 0050-0300, kick off 0100 Aldershot Town vs Stockport County Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 4 Dec 0050-0300, kick off 0100 Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 4 Dec 0235-0445, kick off 0245 Wrexham AFC vs Yeovil Town Second Round Watch on Paramount+ 5 Dec 0635-0845, kick off 0645 AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Second Round Watch on Paramount+

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

A reminder, that you can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

