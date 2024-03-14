FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals has delivered some cracking showdowns.

Find out what to expect from these must watch fixtures which get underway from Saturday, 16 March (AEDT) live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Sport in March on 10 Play

FA Cup Fifth Round Review

Review: Football in Feb on 10 Play

We get underway at Molineux as Wolves welcome Coventry City at 2315 AEDT.

An early Mario Lemina goal secured the home side's progression at the expense of Brighton last round while Coventry brought Maidstone's dream run to a halt with a resounding 5-0 victory.

The following morning we will be treated to an all-Premier League tie as Newcastle travel to Manchester City at 0430 AEDT.

Penalties were required for the Magpies to overcome Blackburn in their fifth round fixture while City put six past Luton as they ran out 6-2 winners.

On Sunday night, Stamford Bridge will be the venue as Chelsea take on Championship leaders Leicester City at 2345 AEDT.

An extra time winner at Bournemouth secured The Foxes passage into the quarter finals while the Blues saw off a stubborn Leeds thanks to Conor Gallagher's 90th minute winner.

Undoubtedly the big ticket item on this list sees fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool go head to head at Old Trafford with kick off scheduled for 0230 AEDT on Monday morning.

The last meeting between the two at Old Trafford in 2022 turned out to be United's last win against their rivals.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp's side thumped the Red Devils 7-0 before sharing the points in a goalless stalemate in December.

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

Where to watch:

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.