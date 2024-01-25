FA Cup Fourth Round Preview

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round has delivered some cracking showdowns.

Find out what to expect from these must watch fixtures which get underway from Friday, 26 January (AEDT).

The first match which stands out has to be the Tottenham vs Manchester City - Postecoglou vs Pep.

Revisit all the best moments from past years with FA Cup Reload

This will be the second meeting between these two sides this season with Postecoglou's Spurs rescuing a point thanks to Dejan Kulusevski's equaliser in a pulsating 3-3 draw at the Etihad last month.

The North London club will be without the services of their captain Heung Min Son with the South Korean captain currently starring at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

However, Spurs have shown they have what it takes to claw out results without their star man, having come from behind to share the points with Manchester United last time around.

They have also added the experienced Timo Werner to their attacking stocks with the German having helped himself to an assist in his debut last time out.

FA Cup Hub on 10 Play

FA Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the FA Cup on Paramount+

Watch Spurs vs Man City live and exclusive on Paramount+ with kick off scheduled for 0700 AEDT on Saturday, 27 Jan

Fast forward to the following day where we will have the Emirates FA Cup Super Saturday show live and free on 10 Play.

The three hour show will bring you all the live action from the four matches set to take place across the 0200 AEDT (3pm UK) kick off on Sunday, 28 January.

The four matches will include two all Premier League ties with Luton visiting Everton and Sheffield United hosting Brighton while table-topping Leicester City meet Birmingham and Leeds United welcome Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road.

Next up, we will be heading to Craven Cottage as Fulham and Newcastle United go head to head at 0600 AEDT.

The Magpies will be looking to address a disastrous run of form which has seen them pick up just two wins since mid December.

However, it is worth noting that one of those wins came against the Cottagers back in their Premier League clash at St. James Park

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live and exclusive on Paramount with kick off set for 0600 AEDT on Sunday, 28 Jan

The Cup action continues into that Sunday evening as we look forward to the Black Country Derby as West Brom host Wolves at the Hawthorns at 2245 AEDT.

The Fourth Round fixtures will then roll on into Monday morning with Norwich City faced with the daunting task of taking on Liverpool at Anfield at 0130 AEDT while League Two outfit Newport County have a dream tie on their hands as they host Man United with proceedings set to get underway from 0330 AEDT.

The final fixture to complete the mammoth list of clashes takes us to the home of Blackburn Rovers as they go toe-to-toe against everyone's favourite second team, Wrexham.

Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount with kick off set for 0630 AEDT on Tuesday, 30 Jan

Where to watch:

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.