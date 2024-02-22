FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round has delivered some cracking showdowns.

Find out what to expect from these must watch fixtures which get underway from Tuesday, 27 February (AEDT) live and exclusive on Paramount+.

The dream continues for sixth tier Maidstone United as they travel to Championship outfit Coventry City.

Maidstone conjured up one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history when they knocked off promotion-chasing Ipswich Town away at Portman Road.

Watch all the action from Coventry City vs Maidstone from 0635 AEDT on Tuesday, 27 Feb.

The following morning we will be treated to three matches with runaway Championship leaders Leicester heading to the south coast to meet Bournemouth at 0630 AEDT.

Former Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers have a mammoth task on their hands as they host Newcastle United at 0645 AEDT while Luton Town and Manchester City round out the morning when they meet at Kenilworth Road at the slightly later 0700 AEDT.

The action heats up on Thursday morning with four matches all kicking off from 0630 AEDT onwards.

All eyes will be on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as they host Leeds United, Brighton will be making the trip Wolves while Nottingham Forest have a date with Manchester United at the City Ground.

The fourth and final match of the morning will see Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face off against Southampton with kick off set for 0700 AEDT.

