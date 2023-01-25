Emirates FA Cup Round 4 Preview

Kicking off the action at 7am on January 28th (AEDT), league-leaders, Arsenal will be travelling to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a highly anticipated clash.

The Gunners have had a stellar campaign so far in the Premier League, only losing 1 game from 18. Right behind them, City currently sits second with a five-points-difference between the two teams. In the third round of the FA Cup, both sides had convincing wins over their counterparts. Manchester City took apart Chelsea in a 4-0 win in their match replay. While Arsenal starred in a 3-0 victory away at Oxford.

It will be a clash of the titans between managers, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, who are both known for their free-flowing, fluid, tactical football. If you’re a fan of the beautiful game, this is a must-watch.

Back down south, fans will eagerly wait to see Brighton host cup defenders, Liverpool at 12:30am on January 30 (AEDT). Earlier this month, the two sides faced each other in the Premier League which saw the Seagulls walk over Liverpool in a 3-0 win.

The overachieving Brighton place 7th on the ladder with a game in hand on most teams above them.

Coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has done a brilliant job since taking over from current Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, and will be looking to elevate their status once again this season with another win over the Reds. Though it won’t be an easy task as Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, will be looking to put an end to his side’s poor form with a convincing performance to send the 2022 FA Cup winners into the fifth round.

On another front, National League (English 5th tier) club, Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will take on Sheffield United.

Wrexham’s path to the fourth round has been nothing short of a drama, beating Coventry City 4-3 in a nail-biting third round affair. This will be the first time the Welsh club has reached the FA Cup Fourth Round in 23 years as they be looking to take their glory one step further.

In other fixtures, the in-form Manchester United will be at home against Reading F.C, and Tottenham will travel to Lancashire to take on Championship club, Preston North End on January 30(AEDT).

On the final matchday of the round, David Moyes’ precarious managerial position at the underperforming West Ham could be on the line as they take on Derby County, who sit 4th in League One (English 3rd Tier) at 6:45am on the January 31 (AEDT).

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Proper Fixtures

28 Jan 0650-0900, kick off 0700 Manchester City vs Arsenal Fourth Round 28 Jan 2320-2530, kick off 2330 Walsall vs Leicester City Fourth Round 28 Jan 2320-2530, kick off 2330 Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United Fourth Round 29 Jan 0130-0415 FA Cup LIVE Goals Show Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Southampton vs Blackpool Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Ipswich Town vs Burnley Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Fourth Round 29 Jan 0150-0400, kick off 0200 Fulham vs Sunderland Fourth Round 29 Jan 0450-0700, kick off 0500 Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur Fourth Round 29 Jan 0650-0900, kick off 0700 Manchester United vs Reading Fourth Round 30 Jan 0020-0230, kick off 0030 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Fourth Round 30 Jan 0050-0300, kick off 0100 Stoke City vs Stevenage Fourth Round 30 Jan 0320-0530, kick off 0330 Wrexham vs Sheffield United Fourth Round 31 Jan 0635-0845, kick off 0645 Derby County vs West Ham United Fourth Round

