FA Cup

LatestExtrasFixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Wrap

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Wrap

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

There is plenty to catch up on from what was another thrilling chapter in the latest round of the Emirates FA Cup.

You can catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+, but 10 Play has you covered with all the highlights and goal shows from all the midweek fifth round encounters.

There were some massive results from around the grounds with some big name clubs being shown the exit door as we close in on the quarter finals.

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Goals Show - Match Day 1

Catch all the action from the Emirates FA Cup live on Paramount+

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorenson

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview
NEXT STORY

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

Advertisement

Related Articles

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round kicks off on March 1st (AEDT). Catch all the action on Paramount+ as 16 will become 8.
FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

The Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup kicks off on February 28th with 16 clubs left fighting to lift the historic trophy.
Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

De Zerbi’s soaring seagulls, Dramatic stalemates, and Brazilian magic at the Theatre of Dreams: Here is all the action from the Emirates Fourth Round.
Watch Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Watch Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Catch up with all the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights live and free on 10 Play
Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen

Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen

10 Football discussed all things FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen including his FA Cup Final appearance as the Cup made its way down under for the first time in its 150 year history