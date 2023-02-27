Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 6:15am March 1st (AEDT)

Kicking off the Fifth Round Action, Stoke City will be hosting Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton. Stoke arrive in the Fifth Round after comfortably defeating two Fourth Tier English Clubs, Hartlepool and Stevenage. They will now have to take on a very strong Brighton side who currently occupy 7th place on the Premier League table.

The Seagulls have been one of the strongest sides in this FA Cup Campaign. They provided a dominant 5-1 victory in the Third Round against Middlesborough and outperformed Liverpool in a 2-1 upset in the Fourth Round. Progressing further in the FA Cup, possibly all the way to Wembley, will be at the top of De Zerbi’s priority list. However, it’s never easy for any side on a winter Tuesday evening in Stoke.

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers 6:30am March 1st (AEDT)

Socceroos World Cup star defender, Harry Souttar, recently joined Leicester City for a record fee of £15m (A$26m) making it the most expensive Australian transfer of all time. Since the January transfer, he has started 3 games in the Premier League (at time of writing) and is likely to feature in this FA Cup fixture vs the in-form, Blackburn.

Leicester are currently underperforming in the Premier League and are sitting 14th place in the Premier League. A victory to place themselves in the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup is exactly how manager, Brandon Rodgers would like to begin the month of March. On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers are 8 matches unbeaten in all competitions and would hope to continue that momentum with a statement win against their Premier League opponents.

Fulham vs Leeds United 6:45am March 1st (AEDT)

Two sides on opposite ends of the Premier League table will clash at Craven Cottage. 6th placed Fulham are having a very successful season under Portuguese manager, Marco Silva. Contrastingly, Leeds United are struggling to keep their heads above water and are currently in the relegation zone.

After sacking Jesse Marsch in early February, it will be interesting to see if ex-Valencia and Watford coach, Javi Gracia can turn this team around. A win away against Fulham in the FA Cup would be a great way to turn around this low-confidence Leeds side.

Bristol City vs Manchester City 7:00am March 1st (AEDT)

Cup favourites, Manchester City will be travelling to Bristol for a tie where they will look to edge one step closer to lifting the trophy. The Sky Blues haven’t had an easy run to this point of the FA Cup, facing Chelsea in the Third Round and Arsenal in the Fourth Round. They emerged victorious in both fixtures and are yet to concede a goal in this FA Cup Campaign: A statistic which Pep Guardiola will be delighted with and hope to continue as they take on Bristol City.

Bristol City are coming into this fixture after comfortably defeating West Bromwich Albion 3-0 in the Fourth Round. They will have a mountain to climb against the Premier League champions, but no doubt the home crowd will do their part in this fixture

Southampton vs Grimsby Town 6:15am March 2nd (AEDT)

The only team left from the English Fourth Tier, Grimsby Town will be travelling down to Southampton with hopes of making a fairytale victory and landing a place in the Quarter Finals.

Grimsby Town took on Championship side, Luton Town, in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup and came out on top after a 3-0 win in the Round Replay. Now they take on Southampton, who are currently sitting in last place on the Premier League table.

While the Saints have undoubtedly struggled this season in league, their cup form has been promising. In the EFL Cup, Southampton reached the Semi Finals after knocking out Manchester City in the quarters. Likewise, in the FA Cup, they defeated Crystal Palace and Blackpool to reach the Fifth Round. Considering the shortcomings within the league this season and the high probability of demotion to the Championship, Southampton will be hoping to give their fans something to cheer for in the FA Cup.

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town 6:30am March 2nd (AEDT)

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side came out on top against Ipswich Town in their Fourth Round Replay after a Nathan Tella brace. The Clarets have had an extremely successful season under the ex-Manchester City defender. They stand alone at the top of the Championship and haven’t lost at home all season. Now, they will take on third-tier, Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor.

Fleetwood find themselves in the Fifth Round after a 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday in the Fourth Round Replays. Despite their good recent results in Football League One, the Cods will find it difficult to travel away to the Championship leaders and return with a place in the final 8.

Manchester United vs West Ham 6:45am March 2nd (AEDT)

The red-hot Premier League giants are coming into this game with incredible form. They currently sit in 3rd on the Premier League table and look better after every game under new manager, Erik Ten Hag. Players, such as Marcus Rashford and Marcel Sabitzer, are flourishing under the new system and fans are seeing new young talent, Antony, and Jadon Sancho unlock their potential.

They will be taking on West Ham, who currently are 18th in the Premier League and are facing issues on and off the pitch. West Ham manager, David Moyes has been under significant pressure since the Hammer’s dropped into relegation zone. However, in recent weeks, it has been reported that David Moyes will be staying in the hot seat as the West Ham board have struggled finding any suitable candidates to replace him. On top of that, it has also been reported that club-captain, Declan Rice is expected to leave the club at the end of the current season. Moyes will need to pull off a miracle at Old Trafford and prove he is the right man to lead West Ham out of this fall from grace.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham 7:00am March 2nd (AEDT)

For the final match of the round, Tottenham will travel up to the Steel City to take on Championship side, Sheffield United. In the Fourth Round, the Blades took on Wrexham in a two-match dramatic Fourth Round fixture which had fans on the edge of their seats for 180 minutes. The two sides were inseparable until the two injury time goals which put Sheffield up 3-1 and secure the victory in the Fourth Round Replay.

Down south, Tottenham breezed past Preston in the Fourth Round with a 3-0 win. Spurs are still yet to concede a goal in the FA Cup but will be tested against Sheffield United who have scored 62 goals so far this season in all competitions.

