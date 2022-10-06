Extreme Fishing With Robson Green

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Extreme Fishing With Robson Green - S4 Ep. 1
PG | Adventure

Air Date: Wed 29 Sep 2021Expires: in 4 months

Robson's journey begins in the dead of night, at RAF Brize Norton. Only from here can he reach his remote destination.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 4

About the Show

Actor and angler Robson Green travels to some of the hottest fishing spots in the world, in an attempt to reel in some truly monstrous fishes.