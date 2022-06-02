Sign in to watch this video
Emmylou's Christmas Table - 2020
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sun 13 Dec 2020
Expires: in 6 months
Emmylou takes the complicated out of Christmas with her iconic, simple recipes that look and taste incredible. From the perfect pork crackle to a fun Christmas craft idea, Emmylou has got you covered.
About the Show
Emmylou is taking the complicated out of Christmas. 'Tis the season to keep it simple, with recipes that look incredible and taste delicious. From the perfect pork crackle to an epic grazing table, Emmylou will show you how to feed a crowd this Christmas... without smudging your red lip. Be inspired with fun Christmas craft ideas, decorating ideas and the best ways to shop within your budget. Join Emmylou for a stylish, stress-free Christmas that's memorable for all the right reasons.