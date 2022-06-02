Emmylou's Christmas Table

Emmylou is taking the complicated out of Christmas. 'Tis the season to keep it simple, with recipes that look incredible and taste delicious. From the perfect pork crackle to an epic grazing table, Emmylou will show you how to feed a crowd this Christmas... without smudging your red lip. Be inspired with fun Christmas craft ideas, decorating ideas and the best ways to shop within your budget. Join Emmylou for a stylish, stress-free Christmas that's memorable for all the right reasons.