Emmylou Loves

In a world filled with fakes, Emmylou MacCarthy is the real deal. She swears. She cries. She shares tips and tricks from food to beauty to self-confidence, and she's built a huge fun and fearless fanbase.

Go behind the scenes with Emmylou as she strives to create a balance between her career and her family. Emmylou is honing her skills as a mum of three, producer, presenter and fashion designer.