Case Files: The Best of Elementary Season 3





Satanic Mathematics (episode 3)

Any schoolkid worth their salt will tell you maths is the work of the devil – so children everywhere rejoiced when Holmes took this case. A demonic number called ‘Belphegor’s prime’ served as a key clue in a serial killer investigation/mathematics puzzle that left a body in a locker, Sherlock building social bridges, and the unmasking of an online math crusader.

Do A.I’s Dream of Electric Murder? (episode 4)

Sherlock should’ve consulted with the CSI: Cyber crew for this one.

A burglary that leads to a murder piques Holmes and Watson’s attention, but it’s the possibility of true artificial intelligence that captures Sherlock’s fascination. ‘Bella’ is a supposed A.I that may or may not have murdered its creator via an induced epileptic fit. As the investigation deepens more suspects, motives and modus operandi are discovered, but the episode ends with a cut to black and a question: could an intelligent machine be the beginning of the end for humanity?

Death in the Fast Lane (episode 18)

It took a long time, but finally a prime time television show addressed one of the greatest conflicts of the modern age: the feud between Uber (sorry, ‘Zooss’) drivers and taxi drivers. When a Zooss driver gets run down by a taxi driver, the case seems pretty clear cut: taxis want ride-sharing companies off their turf and are willing to kill for it. But Holmes and Watson get their game on and unravel the mystery, finding red herring after red herring until they have a full seafood dinner and the culprit.

Missing: Ebony and Ivory (episode 14)

Two zebras go missing from the zoo. We thought we had it figured out here at the Insider – obviously the animals had escaped to plot world domination and destroy all of humanity. But after Sherlock and temporary partner detective Marcus Bell do some digging, it turns out to be a regular old case of vet-murder and selling baby extinct horses on the black market. That was our second guess.

Sherlock Holmes: Murderer? (episode 16)

Everyone should do some soul searching every now and then… especially if you may have killed someone on a drug-induced amnesiac rampage. Sherlock becomes his own suspect when a person from his heroin-addict days shows up dead years after the fact. The Sherlock we know and love would never do such a thing… but what about the Sherlock we don’t know? Thankfully Holmes and Watson find the true culprit… but not without unearthing some of Sherlock’s demons.

