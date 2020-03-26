Sign in to watch this video
Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.5
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months
Brendan Fevola recounts the crimes of Abe Saffron, with a reenactment from Les Hill and Costa Georgiadis. Then, Steph Tisdell delivers a cracking yarn about Mary Ann Brugg – the first female bushranger - with Natasha Wanganeen and Grant Denyer reenac
Season 1