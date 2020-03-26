Drunk History Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.4
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months

James Mathison puts his spin on Gough Witlam’s political assassination, with Stephen Curry and Bernard Curry’s acting chops. Then, Australia’s forgotten war... with emus. Retold by Joel Creasey and brought to life by Trevor Ashley and Annie Maynard

Episodes
Video ExtrasArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1