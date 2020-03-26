Sign in to watch this video
Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.4
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months
James Mathison puts his spin on Gough Witlam’s political assassination, with Stephen Curry and Bernard Curry’s acting chops. Then, Australia’s forgotten war... with emus. Retold by Joel Creasey and brought to life by Trevor Ashley and Annie Maynard
Episodes
Season 1