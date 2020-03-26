Sign in to watch this video
Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.2
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months
Darren McMullan regales with an account of cannibal convicts, brought to life (and death) by Wayne Hope and Phil Lloyd. Then, Nikki Osborne recalls the tale of Beryl Mills, first Miss Australia, with performances from Alex Nation and Yvie Jones
Episodes
Season 1