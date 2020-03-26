Drunk History Australia

Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.2
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months

Darren McMullan regales with an account of cannibal convicts, brought to life (and death) by Wayne Hope and Phil Lloyd. Then, Nikki Osborne recalls the tale of Beryl Mills, first Miss Australia, with performances from Alex Nation and Yvie Jones

