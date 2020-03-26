Drunk History Australia

Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.1
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months

Starring Susie Youssef, Yvie Jones and Darren McMullan, Anne Edmonds recounts the history of opera legend – Dame Melli Melba. Then, James Mathison and Osher Günsberg reenact the disastrous expedition – as told by Harley Breen – of Burke and Wills

Season 1