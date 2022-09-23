Sign in to watch this video
Drunk History USA - S3 Ep. 11
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 19 Sep 2022Expires: in 9 days
Alexander Graham Bell steals the original design for the telephone from Elisha Gray and races to the patent office, and Thomas Edison tries to create a movie-making monopoly.
Season 3
About the Show
The passage of time often has a way of rewriting history. So does a few drinks. The half-hour series, which is based on the award-winning web series, shows how by re-enacting famous events in history as told by inebriated storytellers.
Each episode takes a tour of a U.S. city to explore stories and people from its rich past. Those stories are related in often-confusing ways by drunken narrators and performed by a famous line-up of stars