Drunk History

The passage of time often has a way of rewriting history. So does a few drinks. The half-hour series, which is based on the award-winning web series, shows how by re-enacting famous events in history as told by inebriated storytellers.

Each episode takes a tour of a U.S. city to explore stories and people from its rich past. Those stories are related in often-confusing ways by drunken narrators and performed by a famous line-up of stars