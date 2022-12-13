This is Melbourne Victory's Rebuild: Dream Big

A-League giant Melbourne Victory was at its lowest ebb in 2021, a broken club and a pale imitation of its former glory. However, on the eve of the 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League season, the biggest rebuild in A-League history commenced.

A KEEPUP Studios and Melbourne Victory production, directed by Chris Gospel, Dream Big takes us deep into the inner sanctum for unprecedented access into the biggest rebuild in A-League history, overseen by renowned coach, ex-Socceroo Tony Popovic.

Featuring Melbourne Victory stars, Johnny Warren medal winner Jake Brimmer, star defender Jason Geria and special guests, Archie Thompson, Craig Foster, Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kewell and Mile Jedinak this series shows us how “you gotta dream big to believe”.

Dream Big is one of the most authentic football documentaries produced in Australia, covering every moment of the rebuild from the ground up. It includes over 60 interviews in seven different international locations and never-before seen A-League and NSL archive footage.

Get ready for the curtain to be pulled back on Melbourne Victory, showcasing the emotional and physical ups and downs of a squad, and club reconstruction. On 10 Play, the KEEPUP app and Victory’s Channels from Friday, December 16.

Dream Big Hub on 10 Play

The Top 10 Takeaways from Dream Big