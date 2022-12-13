How To Watch Dream Big On 10 Play

What Is Dream Big?

A-League giant Melbourne Victory is at its lowest ebb in 2021, a broken giant and pale imitation of its former glory. Dream Big charts the club’s reconstruction under renowned coach, and follows ex-Socceroo Tony Popovic into the inner sanctum for unprecedented access to the club and one of Australia’s most successful coaches.

A four-part series that charts the 2021/22 rebuild, this authentic football documentary enters the bowels of Victory HQ in mid 2021, with one almighty mess to clean up after the club’s worst season ever.

Capturing an unprecedented amount of behind-the-scenes footage with the production team embedded inside Victory’s inner sanctum for the entire season, Dream Big is also the most thorough portrait of ex-Socceroo Popovic. His ex-international teammates reveal what made him one of the most revered players of the golden generation, and the obsessive playing day traits that shape his Victory blueprint.

Dream Big includes rich and emotive player backstories, never-before seen A-Leagues archive footage and unique insights into the challenges with local law enforcement around A-League matches.

