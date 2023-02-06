Dora The Explorer

Dora The Explorer - S8 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Dora and Boots put on their roller skates and take off on a skating adventure to stand up to a bully named Big Wheeler and open Skate Park for everyone.

S8 Ep. 20 - Dora's Night Light Adventure

Dora and Boots rush to take Dora's friend, Night Light, to the Library before it gets too dark for the little chickens' special story time.

S8 Ep. 19 - Dora's Animalito Adventure

Dora, Boots and Diego set out to rescue their bunny, turtle and butterfly animalito friends and bring them back home to their Copal Tree.

S8 Ep. 18 - Dora And Boots Help The Fairy Godmother

Dora and Boots need to help the Fairy Godmother fix her magic wand, so she can get her puppy back!

S8 Ep. 17 - Let's Go To Music School

Dora, Emma and Kate help Gus the Bus take all of the instruments to the kids at Music School.

S8 Ep. 16 - Dora And The Very Sleepy Bear

Dora and Boots try to keep a very sleepy Baby Bear awake long enough to get her home for her winter nap.

S8 Ep. 15 - Dora And Diego In The Time Of Dinosaurs

Dora and Diego travel back to prehistoric times and go on a dinosaur adventure to find Baby Jaguar and bring him home to his birthday party.

S8 Ep. 14 - Dora's Rainforest Talent Show

It's time for the Rainforest Talent Show, but first Dora and Boots have to rescue Benny so he can tell his jokes in the show.

S8 Ep. 13 - Dora Saves Fairytale Land Part 2

Dora and Boots journey deep into the Never-to-be-Seen-Again Forest so they can bring magic water back from Sparkling Lake and save the magic in Fairytale Land.

