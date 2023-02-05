Dora The Explorer - S8 Ep. 5

Episodes
S8 Ep. 20 - Dora's Night Light Adventure
Dora and Boots rush to take Dora's friend, Night Light, to the Library before it gets too dark for the little chickens' special story time.
S8 Ep. 19 - Dora's Animalito Adventure
Dora, Boots and Diego set out to rescue their bunny, turtle and butterfly animalito friends and bring them back home to their Copal Tree.
S8 Ep. 18 - Dora And Boots Help The Fairy Godmother
Dora and Boots need to help the Fairy Godmother fix her magic wand, so she can get her puppy back!
S8 Ep. 17 - Let's Go To Music School
Dora, Emma and Kate help Gus the Bus take all of the instruments to the kids at Music School.
S8 Ep. 16 - Dora And The Very Sleepy Bear
Dora and Boots try to keep a very sleepy Baby Bear awake long enough to get her home for her winter nap.
S8 Ep. 15 - Dora And Diego In The Time Of Dinosaurs
Dora and Diego travel back to prehistoric times and go on a dinosaur adventure to find Baby Jaguar and bring him home to his birthday party.
S8 Ep. 14 - Dora's Rainforest Talent Show
It's time for the Rainforest Talent Show, but first Dora and Boots have to rescue Benny so he can tell his jokes in the show.