Dora The Explorer - S7 Ep. 5

Episodes
S7 Ep. 16 - Dora In Wonderland Part 2
In an update on Alice in Wonderland, Dora and Boots enter a world filled with fantastic creatures and exciting places so they can save their kitties who are headed to the tea party with the Queen.
S7 Ep. 15 - Dora In Wonderland Part 1
When Dora's kitties run through a magic mirror, Dora becomes Dora in Wonderland! Join her and Boots on a double-length adventure through the magical, mixed-up world of Wonderland.
S7 Ep. 14 - Vamos A Pintar!
Dora and Boots are painting pictures in Dora's yard when suddenly, they hear crying. In the nearby forest, they discover Pincel, a paintbrush who's crying multi-coloured tears.
S7 Ep. 13 - Dora's Rescue In Mermaid Kingdom
Dora and Boots go on an underwater adventure to bring a lost mermaid back home to Mermaid Cove so she can sing for her mummy.
S7 Ep. 12 - School Science Fair
Dora and her friend, Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
S7 Ep. 11 - Baby Bongo's Big Music Show
Dora and Boots take Baby Bongo on a musical adventure as they race to the Big Music Show in time for Baby Bongo's first performance.
S7 Ep. 10 - Little Map
Map has been teaching his nephew, Little Map, how to draw pictures that help us on our adventures. And he's getting really good, so today he's ready for his very first treasure adventure!