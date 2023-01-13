Dora The Explorer - S7 Ep. 5

Episodes
S7 Ep. 10 - Little Map
Map has been teaching his nephew, Little Map, how to draw pictures that help us on our adventures. And he's getting really good, so today he's ready for his very first treasure adventure!
S7 Ep. 9 - Check Up Day
Dora's on her way to the doctor's for her yearly check up. We'll make this visit with friends who need to go to the doctor too. Dora inspires her new friends with bravery to help them also be brave!
S7 Ep. 8 - Dora's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Everyone's getting ready for the big Thanksgiving Day parade, but when the Pirate Piggies accidentally float away on Dora's boat float, it's up to Dora and Boots to rescue them and save Thanksgiving Day!
S7 Ep. 7 - Perrito's Big Surprise
Dora has a big surprise for Perrito, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it! Join Dora, Boots, and Perrito for an animal adventure with help from lots of friends and their playful pets too!
S7 Ep. 6 - Dora's Moonlight Adventures
One night, while taking care of Abuela's 3 kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world! Help her find him on a magical moonlight adventure!
S7 Ep. 5 - Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora gets to start the Big Gymnastics Show! But when Swiper swipes her special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help on a gymnastics-filled adventure to get it back so they can begin the show.
S7 Ep. 4 - Feliz Día De Los Padres
Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help before she goes out over the ocean!