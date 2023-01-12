Dora The Explorer

Dora The Explorer - S7 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Expires: in 10 days

Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help before she goes out over the ocean!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 10 - Little Map

Map has been teaching his nephew, Little Map, how to draw pictures that help us on our adventures. And he's getting really good, so today he's ready for his very first treasure adventure!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 9 - Check Up Day

Dora's on her way to the doctor's for her yearly check up. We'll make this visit with friends who need to go to the doctor too. Dora inspires her new friends with bravery to help them also be brave!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 8 - Dora's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Everyone's getting ready for the big Thanksgiving Day parade, but when the Pirate Piggies accidentally float away on Dora's boat float, it's up to Dora and Boots to rescue them and save Thanksgiving Day!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 7 - Perrito's Big Surprise

Dora has a big surprise for Perrito, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it! Join Dora, Boots, and Perrito for an animal adventure with help from lots of friends and their playful pets too!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 6 - Dora's Moonlight Adventures

One night, while taking care of Abuela's 3 kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world! Help her find him on a magical moonlight adventure!

23 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure

Dora gets to start the Big Gymnastics Show! But when Swiper swipes her special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help on a gymnastics-filled adventure to get it back so they can begin the show.

23 mins

23 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - Benny The Castaway

Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic with their friends, but when Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island, he'll need rescuing from Dora, Boots and YOU!

Season 7