Dora and Friends

Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 6
G | Kids

23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Ballerina And The Troll Prince

The friends put on a ballet, in which Dora rescues three dancers (Emma, Naiya and Alana) from a troll prince (Pablo), and helps break the spell that was on him so he can be human again.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Gymnastics Tournament Of Light

When the gymnastics tournament light gets shipped to the wrong city, Dora and her friends need your help to catch the boat - and light - in time for Alana's shining moment!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Return To The Rainforest

Dora’s city friends travel back to the rainforest with Boots so that they can rescue Backpack and Map!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Emma's Violin

Emma’s violin has gone missing, and Dora and Emma go to an elfin village to get it back in time for their junior orchestra performance.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Soccer Chef

When Alana’s soccer game gets moved to the same time as her bake-a-thon, Dora helps Alana make a plan to save both events.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Kite Day

With the help of a little wind cloud, Dora, Emma, and Pablo set off to rescue their fly-away kite in time for their big Kite Festival.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Coconut Cumpleanos

Dora, Kate, and Pablo must convince the Coconut King to return their coconut so that they can bake Pablo’s coco-nutty birthday cake.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Community Garden

Naiya’s receta especial spills and makes a flower grow to the sky, taking Dora, Naiya, and Pablo to a magical world where they have to save a gnomes’ garden from the pesky trolls.

Season 2