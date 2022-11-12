Dora and Friends

Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 4
With the help of a little wind cloud, Dora, Emma, and Pablo set off to rescue their fly-away kite in time for their big Kite Festival.

S2 Ep. 4 - Kite Day

S2 Ep. 3 - Coconut Cumpleanos

Dora, Kate, and Pablo must convince the Coconut King to return their coconut so that they can bake Pablo's coco-nutty birthday cake.

S2 Ep. 2 - Community Garden

Naiya's receta especial spills and makes a flower grow to the sky, taking Dora, Naiya, and Pablo to a magical world where they have to save a gnomes' garden from the pesky trolls.

S2 Ep. 1 - Kate's Book

When Kate's book comes to life and is taken by the villain Antonio el Aventurero, Dora, Kate and Pablo have to get it back so Kate can finish her story and save La Isla de Oro.

Season 2