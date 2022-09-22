Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 20

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Night Circus
When Dora bunny-sits her class pet, she gets transported to a magical night circus world in the rainforest--where the little bunny can't wait to join the circus!
S2 Ep. 19 - Return To Rainbow Rock / A Swiper Emergency
Dora is on her way to back to the rainforest to have a picnic with Boots. / When Swiper got tangled up above the Big River, we've got to go back to the rainforest to save him!
S2 Ep. 18 - Alana's Food Truck
Dora, Alana, and all of their friends set out with a magical food truck, named Betti, to throw up a big lunch party at the library.
S2 Ep. 17 - Shivers The Snowman
Dora and friends help a brave but lost snowman named Shivers keep his promise of always going back to his friend Carolina.
S2 Ep. 16 - A Sockin' Good Party
Dora, Alana, and Pablo need to help Mo the sock monkey return to his home in Sock Land, in time to blow out the candles on his birthday cake!
S2 Ep. 15 - The Bridge To Caballee
Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.