Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
Advertisement
S2 Ep. 2 - Community Garden
Naiya's receta especial spills and makes a flower grow to the sky, taking Dora, Naiya, and Pablo to a magical world where they have to save a gnomes' garden from the pesky trolls.
Naiya's receta especial spills and makes a flower grow to the sky, taking Dora, Naiya, and Pablo to a magical world where they have to save a gnomes' garden from the pesky trolls.
Naiya's receta especial spills and makes a flower grow to the sky, taking Dora, Naiya, and Pablo to a magical world where they have to save a gnomes' garden from the pesky trolls.