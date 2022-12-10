Dora and Friends

Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Dora is on her way to back to the rainforest to have a picnic with Boots. / When Swiper got tangled up above the Big River, we've got to go back to the rainforest to save him!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Night Circus

When Dora bunny-sits her class pet, she gets transported to a magical night circus world in the rainforest--where the little bunny can't wait to join the circus!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Return To Rainbow Rock / A Swiper Emergency

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Alana's Food Truck

Dora, Alana, and all of their friends set out with a magical food truck, named Betti, to throw up a big lunch party at the library.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Shivers The Snowman

Dora and friends help a brave but lost snowman named Shivers keep his promise of always going back to his friend Carolina.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - A Sockin' Good Party

Dora, Alana, and Pablo need to help Mo the sock monkey return to his home in Sock Land, in time to blow out the candles on his birthday cake!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - The Bridge To Caballee

Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Kate And Quackers

When Kate's pet duck, Quackers, unexpectedly shows up at their sleep-away camp, the girls need to keep the duck out of trouble.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - The Lost Necklace

Travel to ancient Playa Verde with Dora and friends to return a magical necklace to the Queen. It's up to you to help them while watching out for a mean Wizard!

Season 2