Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 16

Episodes
S2 Ep. 16 - A Sockin' Good Party
Dora, Alana, and Pablo need to help Mo the sock monkey return to his home in Sock Land, in time to blow out the candles on his birthday cake!
S2 Ep. 15 - The Bridge To Caballee
Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.
S2 Ep. 14 - Kate And Quackers
When Kate's pet duck, Quackers, unexpectedly shows up at their sleep-away camp, the girls need to keep the duck out of trouble.
S2 Ep. 13 - The Lost Necklace
Travel to ancient Playa Verde with Dora and friends to return a magical necklace to the Queen. It's up to you to help them while watching out for a mean Wizard!
S2 Ep. 12 - The Princess And The Kate
Kate and Princess Maribel trade "duties" for a day so Dora and Pablo can help the princess show her new flying machine at the Invention Fair.
S2 Ep. 11 - For The Birds
When Emma and a little bird magically switch places, Dora takes them to Diego in the rainforest to find a way to get them back to normal!
S2 Ep. 10 - Kate Gives Puppets A Hand
In Puppetland, Dora, Kate, Pablo, and the brave knight, Sir Jim, rush to warn the royal villagers that el Gigante's coming!