Dora and Friends

Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - A Sockin' Good Party

Dora, Alana, and Pablo need to help Mo the sock monkey return to his home in Sock Land, in time to blow out the candles on his birthday cake!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - The Bridge To Caballee

Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Kate And Quackers

When Kate's pet duck, Quackers, unexpectedly shows up at their sleep-away camp, the girls need to keep the duck out of trouble.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - The Lost Necklace

Travel to ancient Playa Verde with Dora and friends to return a magical necklace to the Queen. It's up to you to help them while watching out for a mean Wizard!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - The Princess And The Kate

Kate and Princess Maribel trade "duties" for a day so Dora and Pablo can help the princess show her new flying machine at the Invention Fair.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - For The Birds

When Emma and a little bird magically switch places, Dora takes them to Diego in the rainforest to find a way to get them back to normal!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Kate Gives Puppets A Hand

In Puppetland, Dora, Kate, Pablo, and the brave knight, Sir Jim, rush to warn the royal villagers that el Gigante's coming!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Ballerina And The Troll Prince

The friends put on a ballet, in which Dora rescues three dancers (Emma, Naiya and Alana) from a troll prince (Pablo), and helps break the spell that was on him so he can be human again.

Season 2