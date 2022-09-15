Dora and Friends

Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - The Bridge To Caballee

Dora, Emma, Kate, Naiya, and Alana ride horses up an ancient rainbow stone bridge - which turns them into magical horses, to discover a big emergency in Caballee.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Kate And Quackers

When Kate's pet duck, Quackers, unexpectedly shows up at their sleep-away camp, the girls need to keep the duck out of trouble.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - The Lost Necklace

Travel to ancient Playa Verde with Dora and friends to return a magical necklace to the Queen. It's up to you to help them while watching out for a mean Wizard!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - The Princess And The Kate

Kate and Princess Maribel trade "duties" for a day so Dora and Pablo can help the princess show her new flying machine at the Invention Fair.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - For The Birds

When Emma and a little bird magically switch places, Dora takes them to Diego in the rainforest to find a way to get them back to normal!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Kate Gives Puppets A Hand

In Puppetland, Dora, Kate, Pablo, and the brave knight, Sir Jim, rush to warn the royal villagers that el Gigante's coming!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Ballerina And The Troll Prince

The friends put on a ballet, in which Dora rescues three dancers (Emma, Naiya and Alana) from a troll prince (Pablo), and helps break the spell that was on him so he can be human again.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Gymnastics Tournament Of Light

When the gymnastics tournament light gets shipped to the wrong city, Dora and her friends need your help to catch the boat - and light - in time for Alana's shining moment!

Season 2