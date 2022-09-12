Dora and Friends - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - The Princess And The Kate
Kate and Princess Maribel trade "duties" for a day so Dora and Pablo can help the princess show her new flying machine at the Invention Fair.
S2 Ep. 11 - For The Birds
When Emma and a little bird magically switch places, Dora takes them to Diego in the rainforest to find a way to get them back to normal!
S2 Ep. 10 - Kate Gives Puppets A Hand
In Puppetland, Dora, Kate, Pablo, and the brave knight, Sir Jim, rush to warn the royal villagers that el Gigante's coming!
S2 Ep. 9 - The Ballerina And The Troll Prince
The friends put on a ballet, in which Dora rescues three dancers (Emma, Naiya and Alana) from a troll prince (Pablo), and helps break the spell that was on him so he can be human again.
S2 Ep. 8 - Gymnastics Tournament Of Light
When the gymnastics tournament light gets shipped to the wrong city, Dora and her friends need your help to catch the boat - and light - in time for Alana's shining moment!
S2 Ep. 7 - Return To The Rainforest
Dora's city friends travel back to the rainforest with Boots so that they can rescue Backpack and Map!
S2 Ep. 6 - Emma's Violin
Emma's violin has gone missing, and Dora and Emma go to an elfin village to get it back in time for their junior orchestra performance.