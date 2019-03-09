Documentaries: The World And Environment

K'gari Dreaming
G | Documentary

Air Date: Sun 10 Mar 2019

One special place, with two names, Fraser Island and K'Gari. Not only does it have special meaning to its traditional owners, it's also key to new knowledge for scientists and a place to relax for tourists

The Boxing Day Tsunami Ep. 3

Just hours after the Boxing Day tsunami struck, the shockwaves were being felt around the world as rescue teams swung into action to rescue survivors and provide aid to devastated communities.

The Boxing Day Tsunami Ep. 2

After the tsunami hits Indonesia and Thailand, a more deadly second wave now heads towards the coast. Across the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka and The Maldives are next in the tsunami's relentless path.

The Boxing Day Tsunami Ep. 1

Witness the dramatic story of The 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami that killed more than 250,000 people in South East Asia, as researchers hear from survivors and explain how the killer tsunami happened.

The Boxing Day Tsunami

Witness the dramatic story of The 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami that killed more than 250,000 people in South East Asia, as researchers hear from survivors and explain how the killer tsunami happened.

The Lion Queen Pt.1

Follow the captivating and heart wrenching life story of Malika as she grows from little cub to powerful lioness in a celebration of female strength and resilience. Narrated by Angela Bassett.

Prince William: A Planet for Us All

Inspired by fatherhood, Prince William embarks on a two-year mission to protect the natural world.

Coronavirus Australia: Our Story

Explore how Australians at home and around the world experience life during COVID-19. Hear from celebrities, those simply living the new normal and the people making a difference in our uncertain times.

Coronavirus: How To Isolate Yourself

The world faces a health crisis on an unprecedented scale and self-isolation is key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Learn how to self-isolate successfully and why it's important we do so.

