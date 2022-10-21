Documentaries: People Of Interest

Prince Phillip: The Royal Family Remembers
G | Documentary

Air Date: Thu 7 Oct 2021

The royal family pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip's children and grandchildren reflect on his remarkable life and the ways in which he was special to each of them.

image-placeholder45 mins

