Documentaries: Lifestyle

Joey Essex: Grief And Me
M | Documentary

Air Date: Mon 10 Jan 2022

At 10-years-old Joey Essex's world was ripped apart when his mum tragically took her own life. He's spent his life burying his emotions, after 20 years can he come to terms with his grief?

2022