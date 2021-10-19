Films
The Lost Letter
A young boy tries to cheer up his old neighbour with his Christmas Spirit. Narrated by Kate Winslet.
Inseparable
Benedict Cumberbatch plays a young terminally ill dad who decides it's time to reconnect with his long lost brother.
The Dark Room
Augustus Pike wakes up with a guilty conscious over a stupid remark he made in his youth, but it's nothing new. Augustus suffers from extreme latent embarrassment but will he ever find a cure?
Save Yourself
Peter is a housekeeper with a crippling fear of cats. When a pig-lizard monster emerges threatening the safety of his town, Peter enlists the help of his friends to face his fears & stop the Pizard. Comedy horror.
Perspectives - Jon Julio
Exciting documentary taking a fast paced spin through the history of the Australian rollerblading scene through the eyes of Jon Julio, one of the sports most respected athletes.
Kindred Spirit
Singleton Eloise is lonely on a Saturday so invites Jonathan, a guy she’s just met online, over to her apartment for a fun evening - only to find out he’s actually dead. Ghostly American rom-com
Darling, Darling, Wendy
Fifteen years after her trip to Neverland, Wendy Darling is now ready to return to her beloved Peter Pan. Peter has very different plans. Dark fantasy based on a classic fairytale.