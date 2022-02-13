Discover Film

Night of the Slasher
PG | Movies

Air Date: Mon 14 Feb 2022Expires: in 7 months

When a teenager decides the only way to catch a psycho killer is to become prey she realises she must commit every 'horror film crime'.

image-placeholder6 mins

Your Date is Here

After dusting off an old Mystery Date-style board game, a mother and daughter realise the game holds more evil than amusement.

image-placeholder19 mins

OI

Barry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences.

image-placeholder10 mins

The Robbery

When Crystal decides to rob a liquor store, she is already angry.

image-placeholder9 mins

The Gunfighter

A Western shoot-out takes an unexpected turn.

image-placeholder5 mins

The Dreamer

Having given up everything in pursuit of his dreams.

image-placeholder18 mins

Noreen

Two policemen on a house call in rural Ireland. Frank is young and heartbroken. Con is middle-aged and weary. They're both alone. They're both idiots.

image-placeholder11 mins

image-placeholder11 mins

My Best Friend is Stuck on the Ceiling

Connor, secretly in love with his best friend Rach, has gotten her an amazing birthday present - something that is sure to knock her off her feet.

2021