Discover Film

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Darling, Darling, Wendy
PG | Movies

Air Date: Wed 20 Oct 2021Expires: in 11 months

Fifteen years after her trip to Neverland, Wendy Darling is now ready to return to her beloved Peter Pan. Peter has very different plans. Dark fantasy based on a classic fairytale.

Films

Films

Advertisement
image-placeholder8 mins

The Lost Letter

A young boy tries to cheer up his old neighbour with his Christmas Spirit. Narrated by Kate Winslet.

image-placeholder11 mins

Inseparable

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a young terminally ill dad who decides it's time to reconnect with his long lost brother.

image-placeholder23 mins

The Dark Room

Augustus Pike wakes up with a guilty conscious over a stupid remark he made in his youth, but it's nothing new. Augustus suffers from extreme latent embarrassment but will he ever find a cure?

image-placeholder14 mins

Save Yourself

Peter is a housekeeper with a crippling fear of cats. When a pig-lizard monster emerges threatening the safety of his town, Peter enlists the help of his friends to face his fears & stop the Pizard. Comedy horror.

image-placeholder5 mins

Perspectives - Jon Julio

Exciting documentary taking a fast paced spin through the history of the Australian rollerblading scene through the eyes of Jon Julio, one of the sports most respected athletes.

image-placeholder18 mins

Kindred Spirit

Singleton Eloise is lonely on a Saturday so invites Jonathan, a guy she’s just met online, over to her apartment for a fun evening - only to find out he’s actually dead. Ghostly American rom-com

image-placeholder13 mins

Darling, Darling, Wendy

Fifteen years after her trip to Neverland, Wendy Darling is now ready to return to her beloved Peter Pan. Peter has very different plans. Dark fantasy based on a classic fairytale.

image-placeholder15 mins

Brutal Relax

Retired assassin, Mr. Olivares, wants a simple life and what better start that nice relaxing vacation… is that too much to ask? Zombie beach fun.

2021