Craig's Pathetic Freakout

Films
Your Date is Here
After dusting off an old Mystery Date-style board game, a mother and daughter realise the game holds more evil than amusement.
OI
Barry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences.
Noreen
Two policemen on a house call in rural Ireland. Frank is young and heartbroken. Con is middle-aged and weary. They're both alone. They're both idiots.
Night of the Slasher
When a teenager decides the only way to catch a psycho killer is to become prey she realises she must commit every 'horror film crime'.