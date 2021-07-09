Get Your Royal Fix With These New Special Event Docos On 10 and 10 play on Demand

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

7.30 Wednesday, July 14 on 10 and 10 play on demand

Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the longest in British history. During this time, she has faced challenges and controversy, romance and heartbreak – but above all, this woman of very few words has remained a beloved and highly respected worldwide figure.

Oprah Winfrey’s bestie Gayle King probes into the enthralling life of Her Majesty, covering everything from her transition from Princess to Queen, her relationship with the late Prince Philip, the collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fairy-tale marriage, and her role as grandmother to William and Harry. This special will also feature interviews from guests including former U.S. President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney and the world’s leading royal commentators including former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown.

Hosted by Channel 10’s very own news queen, Sandra Sully, this exclusive royal special will air 7.30 Wednesday, July 14 on Channel 10 and 10 play on demand.

The Royals Revealed: Growing Up Royal

8.30 Wednesday, July 14 on 10 and 10 play on demand

If there’s one thing Oprah’s sit-down with Meghan and Harry taught us, it’s that being born a Royal immediately propels you into a life of duty in the public eye.

Everything from the moment you’re born, to your first day of school, is under constant scrutiny. This special event, which airs 8.30 Wednesday, July 14 on 10 and 10 play on demand, delves into how the pressures of accountability to the monarchy weight heavy. Is it any surprise that the royals have rarely passed through their education with flying colours?

Diana’s Decades

7.30 Thursday, July 15th on 10 and 10 play on demand

8.30 Thursday, July 21st on 10 and 10 play on demand

This year, the late Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old. To celebrate the occasion, Channel 10 and 10 play will air a three-part special event which sheds new light on the life and legacy of the People’s Princess.

Each episode will focus on a different decade using never-before-heard testimonies and rarely seen archival footage to provide a vivid insight into the complex woman behind the media image.

Episode one, which is available now on 10 play, looks at the 1970s, where ‘Shy Di’ began to make her mark as a world icon. The fascination over Diana began as she catapulted from a bashful teen to the future Queen of Britain.

The second episode airs 7.30 Thursday, July 15th, and explores the 1980s, when Diana married Prince Charles and became a devoted mother to sons William and Harry. The ‘80s was also the decade where Diana truly found her voice. From ‘Dynasty Di’ to AIDS champion, Diana was deeply committed to being a humanitarian icon.

The trilogy concludes 8.30 Thursday, July 21st, with a look into the 1990s, the decade that Diana tragically lost her life. The episode explores how her life and death shaped the ‘90s, and the legacy she left behind.

Get Your Royal Fix on 10 play on Demand