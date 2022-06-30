Nearly 25 years on from her tragic death, Diana, Princess of Wales continues to lead news bulletins and conversations around the world.

Diana’s Decades takes a fresh approach to recounting her life and legacy, by looking at how she transformed not just the monarchy, but also society.

Drawing on never-heard-before testimony and rarely seen archive footage, the three-part series goes behind-the-scenes to provide a vivid insight into the complex woman behind the media image, a tabloid obsession, a wife in a tumultuous marriage, a devoted mother, a humanitarian icon and arguably the world’s most hunted person.