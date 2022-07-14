Sign in to watch this video
Declassified - S3 Ep. 8
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 18 Jan 2021
Expires: in 12 months
During the early years of the internet, the United States Secret Service conducts a groundbreaking mission to take down a hacker group called Shadowcrew.
Season 3
About the Show
This documentary series details important cases, missions and operations of the American intelligence community, told firsthand by the men and women who worked them.
Producers collaborate with prominent intelligence, military and government agencies such as CIA, FBI, NSA, DIA, DOD, Homeland Security, The State Department, et al., to tell their stories in a non-political, objective way that spotlights the perspective of people that do the work.