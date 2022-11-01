Sign in to watch this video
Deck The Halls
Based on the book by bestselling mystery author Mary Higgins Clark comes this holiday whodunit. A female detective teams up with an amateur sleuth to find her missing father.
2011
About the Movie
Detective Regan Reilly and cleaning-woman-turned-private-eye Alvirah Meehan, investigate the kidnapping of Regan's father and a young female driver just before the holidays. The race is on to rescue the pair and get them home in time for Christmas.