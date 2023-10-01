Sign in to watch this video
Deadly Patient
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
When Dr. Hillary Spenser saves the life of Gregory Lipton, he becomes dangerously obsessed with her, threatening the good doctor and all those in her life.
2018
About the Movie
