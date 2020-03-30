10 Play Swipes Right On Dating: No Filter

To assist in your patriotic duty to self-isolate, we're releasing a surprise new series every day for 10 days.

The sixth series to drop in full, Dating #NoFilter, is like Gogglebox, but for dating. Because first dates weren’t awkward enough, now you need a bunch of funny people critiquing your smooth moves.

A fresh and hilariously honest take on the modern dating scene for the socially savvy, right-swiping generation, three pairs of outspoken comedians serve up play-by-plays as they follow real singles on the most outrageous, intimate and surprising first dates.

Throughout the blind dates, the comedians offer their candid and unique point of views as they weigh in on every accidental love story pulling at viewers’ heart strings and the “OMG NO!” cringe-worthy moments, with real, unfiltered and hilarious commentary.

